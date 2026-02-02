Bad Bunny turns Grammys award acceptance speech into protest

Bad Bunny turned a Grammy win into one of the night’s most powerful moments!

The Puerto Rican superstar opened his award acceptance speech with a blunt message directed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after taking the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, to accept the award for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens—we are humans, and we are Americans,” the 31-year-old artist made his stance clear, prompting a standing ovation from the audience.

As the crowd continued to cheer, the singer reflected on the current political climate and rising tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.

“Also, I wanna say to the people: I know it’s tough not to hate these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminado. I don’t know how to say that in English,” the singer said. (“Contaminado” translates to “contaminated” in English.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Bad Bunny further added, “We have to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it—with love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God, and thank you to the Grammys.”

His remarks come amid heightened national debate over immigration enforcement. Since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, the administration has expanded immigration operations across the country, with ICE detention numbers reaching record levels by early 2026.