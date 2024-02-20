Bad news for Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ fan

‘Suits’ fans of Meghan Markle are in for a disappointment as they might not be seeing the Duchess of Sussex in the series’ reboot.

Although the former actor has been keen on an acting comeback, an exclusive report from a British tabloid suggests that the reboot of the legal drama ‘Suits’ is not the project Meghan Markle will be seen in, confirmed a close pal of the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh.

Reportedly, the main character, Rachel Elizabeth Zane, essayed by Markle for seven seasons, will not be returning to the spin-off series, titled ‘Suits: L.A.’, she confirmed.

Rachael Harris, former ‘Suits’ actor and close friend of Korsh, revealed that the creator is focused on bringing new faces and drama to the West Coast with the show, and has no plans to include any of the actors who were previously a part of the series, including Markle, as the showrunner aims for the reboot to establish on its own, without relying on the original cast of the series.

Harris, who appeared as Sheila Sazs in the show, quoted Korsh, “No one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA. I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast.”

