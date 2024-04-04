‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director reveals his first choice for female lead of film

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, of the hotly-anticipated ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, revealed that he wanted to re-collaborate with A-list actor Katrina Kaif for the title.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Awaiting the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the director of the film has made a revelation that his frequent collaborator, Katrina Kaif, with whom Zafar worked in ‘Mere Brother ki Dulhan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’, was his first choice for the upcoming film, but she couldn’t come on board due to certain reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

In a conversation with an Indian media outlet, he said, “Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same this time around too.”

“Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo. I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me,” Zafar added.

He continued to reason Kaif’s absence from ‘BMCM’ saying, “She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film.”

Directed, co-written and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-thriller flick boasts a star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on April 10, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr 2024.

WHAT! Katrina Kaif was a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’?