‘Partner in chaos’ Badshah sends birthday wishes to Hania Aamir

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir received adorable birthday wishes from her cross-border friend, Indian rapper Badshah.

Like an absolute buddy, Badshah didn’t shy away from publicly extending his wishes to his Pakistani friend, actor Hania Aamir, as she celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday, February 12.

A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Taking to his Instagram stories, Badshah posted a picture of the two from their day out during the recent Dubai vacation and wrote, “Janamdin Mubarak @haniaheheofficial. Never let the energy fade,” with an evil eye off emoji.

Reposting his wish on her stories, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor replied, “Thanks partner in chaos,” with a series of emojis.

Their cute banter is now going viral on social media, grabbing all the attention of netizens. Pertinent to note here that the Indian rapper previously shared his affection for Aamir, when he confessed to be following her on Instagram. He said during an outing, “Bari mast bandi lagti hai mujhe, (I find her very interesting) Mood uplift hojata hai ek dum se uski post dekh ke (The minute I see her posts, it just uplifts my mood instantly).”

Replying to him, the Pakistani actor said, “Ap bhi bohat mast ho, (You’re also very amazing).”

Later, the two met in Dubai and spent a good time together.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

