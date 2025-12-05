Badshah to become first Indian rapper to headline London’s O2 Arena

Badshah is gearing up for not only biggest milestones of his career but a landmark moment for Indian hip-hop as well.

The 40-year-old rapper is set to become the first Indian artist from the genre to headline The O2 Arena in London, with a massive concert scheduled for March 22, 2026.

“Fans can expect a landmark live spectacle as Badshah commands the arena with an expansive three-hour performance, featuring his chart-topping hits, cult favourites and recent anthems from across his decade-long catalogue,” a press release read.

The event is produced and promoted by TCO Group, in partnership with TM Ventures and Rock On Music.

Badshah also gushed over the opportunity of performing at The O2 in a statement.

“It’s a dream I’ve carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever,” he said.

Meanwhile, Neal Karia – the managing director of TCO Group -added, “This concert is a historic milestone for South Asian music globally. Badshah leading The O2 demonstrates the scale, ambition and global appeal of Indian music. It’s a celebration of talent, culture and the movement Badshah has built over generations.”

The ticket will be available on December 12.