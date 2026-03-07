Badshah under fire as fir filed over ‘Tateeree’ song’s lyrics and visuals

An FIR has been filed against popular rapper Badshah following controversy surrounding his recently released song Tateeree.

The complaint alleges that the track contains obscene lyrics and visuals that are inappropriate and send a negative message to society.

According to the complaint, both the song and its official music video, which was released on Badshah’s YouTube channel, feature offensive language and gestures. The complainant also objected to scenes showing girls dressed in school uniforms, claiming the imagery and lyrics undermine public decency and portray women in an objectionable manner.

Police have confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 296 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with acts that outrage public decency or disturb social harmony. Authorities are also examining the matter under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, which prohibit the creation or circulation of content that depicts women in an indecent way.

The controversy intensified after social groups raised concerns about the song’s lyrics. Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, approached the Haryana State Women’s Commission seeking action against the track.

At the same time, lawyer Rajnarayan Panghal from Rohtak filed a complaint with the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and has issued a formal summons to Badshah

Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip-hop single, was released on March 1, 2026, featuring rapper-singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan.