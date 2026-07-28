Rapper Badshah’s wife, Isha Rikhi, has shared an emotional note on social media that has sparked fresh speculation about trouble in their marriage.

Without revealing specific details, Isha spoke about living in fear and choosing to break her silence.

Taking to Instagram, Isha wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival.”

She added that she could no longer pretend everything was fine, saying, “Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

Although Isha did not mention Badshah by name or explain what prompted the statement, the post has intensified rumours of a possible rift between the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Her latest message comes just days after she shared a series of photos with Badshah on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” along with a broken heart and folded hands emoji.

Badshah and Isha reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. News of their marriage became public in March 2026 after Isha’s mother shared wedding photographs on social media.

The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple, who married in 2012, separated in 2020 and continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.