BAFTA 2022: ‘The Power of the Dog’ named ‘best film’, ‘Dune’ wins big

The dark-Western ‘The Power of The Dog’ picked the top two honors at the 2022 ceremony of BAFTA Awards held last night, while the sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ took home most of the titles.

The prestigious British Film Academy Awards took place last night, in a glitzy ceremony at Royal Albert Hall in London, ‘The Power of The Dog’ claimed the top two awards out of the eight nods, including ‘Best Film’ and ‘Director’ for Jane Campion.

The Power of the Dog cast and crew take to the stage to accept their Award for Best Film! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/xCalm7scpI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Producer Tanya Seghatchian who accepted the award on Campion’s behalf called her “a visionary whose trail blazed through the last 30 years of cinema with stories about the silenced, the under-represented, and the misunderstood.”

The BAFTA for Best Film is awarded to The Power of the Dog! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/cnW33fSPAs — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Losing onto the ‘Best Film’, Timothee Chalamet’s science fiction film ‘Dune’ managed to grab most of the technical titles at the ceremony, a total of five wins out of the leading 11 nominations.

Hans Zimmer wins the Award for Original Score for his work on Dune #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/d5pifWVwGF — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

‘Production Design’, ‘Cinematography’, ‘Original Score’, ‘Sound’, and ‘Special Visual Effects’ were the awards won by the movie.

Black and white comedy-drama ‘Belfast’ was named as the ‘Outstanding British Film’, while the Japanese title ‘Drive My Car’ got ‘Film Not In The English Language’.

Kenneth Branagh celebrates Belfast, which has won Outstanding British Film 🎉 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OsvlYthcpn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Will Smith (King Richard), Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) got the awards in the acting category.

An incredible moment for Joanna Scanlan as she wins the Award for Leading Actress #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/yW6XNPXism — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Other winners include ‘Encanto’ (Animated Film), ‘Summer of Soul’ (Documentary), ‘Licorice Pizza’ (Original screenplay), ‘CODA’ (Adapted Screenplay), and ‘No Time To Die’ (Editing).

Huge congrats to Encanto for winning Animated Film! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ocjh3PiOIr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022

Lashana Lynch received the most number of votes for the ‘EE Rising Star Award’.

Comments