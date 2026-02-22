BAFTA Awards 2026: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons turn heads with subtle red carpet moment

The BAFTA Awards 2026 brought plenty of star power to London, but one couple quietly drew attention on the red carpet — Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

At the BAFTA Awards 2026, the pair arrived looking coordinated rather than identical. Jesse Plemons kept it classic in a black tuxedo. Dunst went for a black-and-white dress, layered with a soft pink oversized jacket that stood out against the evening’s mostly formal palette. It wasn’t matching outfits exactly — but the balance worked. Subtle, effortless.

The BAFTA Awards 2026 marked an important night for Plemons, who earned a nomination in the leading actor category for his role in Bugonia. The competition was strong. Nominees alongside him included Robert Aramayo for I Swear, Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Michael B. Jordan for Sinners.

A night earlier, the couple also appeared at the official nominees’ gathering ahead of the BAFTA Awards 2026, held at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Cameras caught them sharing a relaxed moment together — nothing flashy, just the kind of quiet chemistry that has become their trademark.

For Kirsten Dunst, the BAFTA Awards 2026 outing was another public appearance alongside her husband during awards season. The two have built a reputation for showing up together without trying too hard to look like a “coordinated couple.” Sometimes their outfits accidentally align. Sometimes they don’t. Apparently one of them usually changes if things start looking too similar.

Kirsten Dunst and Plemons first connected while working on the television series Fargo. That project turned into more than just a professional collaboration. Over time, the partnership grew into a relationship that both have described as creatively grounded.

By the time the BAFTA Awards 2026 rolled around, the pair had already built a life together. Kirsten Dunst and Plemons married in 2022 and are raising two sons, Ennis and James.

Still, moments like the BAFTA Awards 2026 remind fans why the duo continues to stand out in Hollywood. Not because they dominate headlines. More because they seem comfortable simply showing up together — stylish, low-key, and very much on the same wavelength.

And on a night filled with major nominees and high-profile arrivals, Kirsten Dunst once again proved that understated presence can draw just as much attention at the BAFTA Awards 2026.