BAFTA Awards: Princess Kate's latest appearance becomes public attention

Princess Kate stepped on the BAFTAs’ red carpet, and all eyes were on her as her look resembled a recent character.

In the recent BAFTA red carpet event, Princess Kate, along with Prince Willaim appeared, many were quick to admire their coordinating outfits, or the incredible Gucci gown, or perhaps the dazzling diamonds from the royal vault; it was impossible to ignore Princess Kate’s fantastic, glowing hair. A huge shift from her usual glossy waves, the princess’s mane of whimsical curls paired with her soft tulle gown perfectly.

If her hair somehow looks familiar, although a different-than-usual look for the Princess of Wales, Princess Kate was tapping into the latest hair trend: Wuthering Heights Hair. Alongside the release of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film, actress Margot Robbie has been wearing her hair in these not-quite-mermaid waves, not quite Hollywood curls, during the press tour. The style looks ever so slightly windswept, a touch fairytale, and perfectly effortless all at once, like a literary heroine stepping in from the windy moors.

In an interview with Woman and Home, Fudge Professional Global Ambassador, Jonathan Andrew, explained that “styles like this are very in line with what we’re seeing right now, softer, more wearable glamour rather than rigid Hollywood curls”. The style is a departure from the perfectly coiffed, perfectly glossed curls or waves we’re used to seeing. “There’s a real shift towards hair that feels expensive but effortless,” Andrew said. “It’s a look that translates from red carpet to real life easily, which is why it resonates”.

Becky Sutherland, brand ambassador for haircare brand OSMO, added, “The difference between ‘nice curls’ and Princess Kate’s waves is brushing and restraint”. She advised using control and movement to perfect the look. “Don’t over-curl. Don’t over-spray,” Sutherland said.

Jonathan Andrew shared a few tips. “The key to achieving this is to create those waves and wave them away from the face, so that it opens up the face,” he instructed, explaining that this technique “brings out all of those cheekbones, jawline, eyes and allows you to have that more polished finish”.