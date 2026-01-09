BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Longlists reveal early favorites: ‘Hamnet’, ‘Sinners’, and ‘One Battle After Another’

With awards season heating up, the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 longlists have dropped, giving us an early glimpse of the films and performances that could dominate this year’s race.At the top of the list is Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller, One Battle After Another, which racked up 16 mentions across multiple categories. Close behind are Chloé Zhao’s emotionally devastating Hamnet and Ryan Coogler’s stylish vampire drama Sinners, each with 14 nods.

Fans of quirky, offbeat cinema also have reasons to celebrate: Josh Safdie’s ping-pong comedy Marty Supreme snagged 13 longlist mentions, while Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comedy Bugonia and Guillermo del Toro’s gothic-tinged Frankenstein tied at 12 mentions each.

The BAFTA longlists don’t just spotlight films, they also give a peek at who could be in the running for acting honors. Leading actor mentions include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, and even the versatile Robert Aramayo for I Swear.

On the female side, Jessie Buckley, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, Renate Reinsve, and Jennifer Lawrence are all in contention for leading roles, showing that BAFTA is rewarding both high-profile performances and more under-the-radar turns.

Directors in the Spotlight

If you’re betting on the director race, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another and Chloé Zhao Hamnet are right up there, but BAFTA also recognizes a diverse mix of filmmakers. Josh Safdie, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Lynne Ramsay, Kathryn Bigelow, Hikari, Joachim Trier, and Kaouther Ben Hania all make the longlists. It’s a reminder that BAFTA isn’t just about Hollywood glitz, it actively highlights international voices and unique storytelling.

BAFTA’s Approach to Film Awards

Interestingly, BAFTA’s longlist rules can be quirky in a way that benefits many films. For instance, six months or more of service is rounded up to a full year when calculating eligibility. BAFTA’s approach is clear: the awards are about recognizing excellence wherever it appears.

Among films considered for best picture, BAFTA longlisted The Ballad of Wallis Island, Nuremberg, and I Swear, alongside the heavy-hitters. Meanwhile, BAFTA continues to champion non-English-language cinema, highlighting films like Rental Family, Sentimental Value, and The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Supporting Cast and Rising Stars

The supporting categories feature a mix of veterans and rising stars. BAFTA’s longlist includes Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn in the supporting actor category, alongside Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi, and Andrew Scott.

Supporting actresses on BAFTA’s radar range from Odessa A’zion and Brenda Blethyn to Carey Mulligan, Emily Watson, and Wunmi Mosaku. This mix shows that BAFTA consistently balances marquee names with fresh talent.

More BAFTA Highlights

Outstanding British Film contenders include 28 Years Later, Hamnet, and Steve, proving BAFTA’s commitment to homegrown cinema.

Animated and children’s films like Arco, Elio, and Zootropolis 2 also make the cut, giving family audiences plenty to cheer for.

BAFTA continues to honor craft categories with a keen eye on detail, highlighting achievements in cinematography, costume design, editing, sound, production design, and visual effects.

The Road to the Nominations

All eyes will now turn to the next round of voting, which runs from January 9 to 20. That’s when the longlists will be whittled down to official BAFTA nominations. If the longlists are any indication, it’s going to be a tight race with plenty of surprises.

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22, is one of the year’s most prestigious events in the UK film calendar and a clear bellwether for Oscars. With One Battle After Another, Hamnet, and Sinners leading the charge, it’s shaping up to be a year that rewards both daring cinema and powerhouse performances.