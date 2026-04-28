BAFTA highlighted the people who worked behind the camera as the Television Craft Awards took place in London. Adolescence and Celebrity Traitors clearly stood out during the event.

Both picked up two awards each, showing how strong they have been in their fields. Adolescence, directed by Philip Barantini, won for fiction direction and fiction sound. The series has been praised for its intense storytelling and the way its technical teams helped create a very real and gripping feel.

Celebrity Traitors also had a strong night, winning in entertainment craft team and factual sound. This show’s team was recognised for building tension and keeping viewers hooked through its sound and production work. Other winners included A Thousand Blows, where Maja Meschede was honoured for costume design, while Amadeus won for hair and make-up.

Jessica Dannheisser received an award for original music in The Last Musician of Auschwitz, and Tom Rowlands was recognised for his work on Mussolini Son of the Century. In writing categories, Will Smith won for Slow Horses, while Jack Rooke took the comedy writing award for Big Boys. The ceremony was hosted by Maisie Adam, with the main BAFTA awards set for May 10.