Bahrain activates emergency sirens as ME tensions continue to rise

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry on Monday activated emergency alarm sirens and urged residents to remain calm while moving to the nearest safe location.

In an official statement, the ministry advised the public to rely on verified updates from official channels and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

The warning came several hours after Bahrain released an earlier alert, raising concerns amid growing instability across the region. However, authorities reported no immediate casualties or property damage following the latest warning.

The alert comes as tensions across the Gulf region have intensified in recent months. The situation escalated after the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran in February, prompting Tehran to respond with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries that host US military facilities.

Read more: US launches Iran strikes for ninth day as another American confirmed killed

The developments have increased security concerns among regional governments as countries monitor potential threats and prepare emergency response measures.

The United States and Iran had previously reached a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and establishing a long-term peace framework.

However, tensions resurfaced last week following renewed disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides engaging in further exchanges of attacks.

Authorities across the Gulf continue to monitor the situation closely while urging residents to stay informed through official communication channels.