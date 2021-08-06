Bahrain updates travel red list, adds three more countries

MANAMA: Bahrain updated its COVID-19 travel list and added three more countries to red list besides allowing residents to return from the countries.

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs said that it has updated its “red list” and added Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi to it in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the state news agency.

The countries on the “red list” are Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

However, the passengers who are from “red list” countries, including those who have transited through them in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry, with the exception of citizens or residents of Bahrain.

Moreover, those passengers who are eligible for entry must present a negative PCR test result, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure.

It added that further testing is required upon their arrival and 10-day mandatory quarantine. Those undergoing the COVID-19 test will make payments on arrival through the “BeAware Bahrain” app. The country has made Quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) available for travellers who do not have a permanent address in Bahrain.

Those with a permanent address in Bahrain registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence.

Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements, the statement added.