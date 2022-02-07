Bahrain introduces ‘golden’ permanent residency visa

Bahrain on Monday said it was introducing a new type of permanent residency visa to attract and retain residents, foreign investors and talented individuals.

The Golden Residency Visa, announced by the Interior Ministry, will be renewed indefinitely and will give the right to work in Bahrain and residency for family members.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Gudaibiya Palace.

After reviewing a memorandum submitted by the Minister of Interior, the Cabinet announced the launch of the Golden Residency Visa, part of a series of economic initiatives within the Economic Recovery Plan.

The visa will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the Kingdom of Bahrain, supporting development paths across various economic, investment and service sectors, attracting talent and opening the opportunity to obtain and benefit from permanent residency in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

