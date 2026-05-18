ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued an important advisory for Pakistani citizens travelling to Bahrain, warning that carrying narcotics or poppy seeds is considered a serious criminal offence under Bahraini law.

In its statement, the bureau cautioned all foreign-bound passengers, particularly those travelling to Bahrain for employment, to strictly comply with the Gulf state’s drug control regulations, warning that ignorance of the law could lead to arrest, legal action and loss of employment opportunities.

According to the advisory, Bahrain strictly enforces its narcotics laws under Royal Decree No. 4 of 1973, which prohibits the cultivation, import, export or possession of opium, its derivatives and related substances.

Authorities specifically warned travellers to carefully inspect their luggage and ensure that no prohibited items are packed, stressing that even carrying poppy seeds is a punishable offence under Bahraini law.

The bureau said even minor negligence or lack of awareness could result in immediate detention, strict legal proceedings and permanent restrictions on future employment prospects in Bahrain.

Overseas Pakistanis and other passengers have been advised to review all local laws before departure and avoid carrying any item that could violate Bahraini regulations.

Officials further said that Bahrain Customs has published a detailed list of prohibited and restricted items on its official platform, urging travellers to consult authentic sources for updated information before travel.