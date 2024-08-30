Bahrain names squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Bahrain has unveiled a 27-member men’s football national team for the first two matches in the third round of Asian qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Bahrain team is scheduled to go head-to-head with Australia away in their first Group C game on September 5. They will then face Asia’s top-ranked side Japan on September 10, a local media outlet reported.

For their two games, head coach Dragan Talajic put up a squad that features the kingdom’s top stars, veteran players alongside upcoming rising stars.

Ali Madan, Komail Al Aswad, Mahdi Humaidan, Mohammed Jassim Marhoon, Jassim Al Shaikh, Hazza Ali, Amine Benaddi, Ahmed Nabeel, Hamad Shamsan, and Ebrahim Luthfallah are among the top internationals.

The seasoned players include Waleed Al Hayyam, Sayed Mahdi Baqer, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Ali Haram, Abdulwahab Al Malood, Mahdi Abduljabbar, Ismaeel Abdullatif, and Sayed Mohammed Jaafar.

Additionally, the team also comprises young talent to boost the strength of the Bahrain side for the FIFA World Cup Qualifies.

The rising stars are Ebrahim Al Khattal, Hussain Abdulkarim, Ahmed Al Sherooqi, Moses Atede, Abbas Al Asfour, Sayed Ahmed Al Wadaei, Vincent Emmanuel, Abdulla Al Khalasi, and Ammar Mohammed.

However, notable players who missed out on the squad are forward Abdulla Yusuf, currently playing for his club Bohemians 1905 in the Czech Republic and defender Mohammed Adel of Bahrain champions Al Khaldiya.

The Bahraini squad will depart for Australia on September 3 for their game at Robina Stadium in the Gold Coast in eastern Australia.

Bahrain will then face visiting Japanese at the country’s National Stadium in Riffa on September 10.

The country’s football team is also scheduled to play against Indonesia on October 10 and Saudi Arabia on October 15 for the Qualifiers.