Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034 bid gets support of over 140 countries

Saudi Arabia has received support from over 140 countries in its bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, the largest-ever in a single country.

According to Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) President Yasser Al-Misehal, the unprecedented backing of countries reflects the confidence of the world in the Kingdom’s ability to host the event, according to a report by the Saudi Gazette.

“There is complete synergy and coordination among all government sectors to ensure the success of our bid to host this global event. We will deliver the best edition in the history of the World Cup on Saudi soil in 2034,” Al-Misehal said during a press conference in Riyadh.

Terming the development a historic moment, he asserted that Saudi Arabia will host the largest edition of the World Cup ever held in a single country.

The SAFF president said that the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in the Kingdom will provide an opportunity to test the newly built sports stadiums that will benefit future generations.

Additionally, the SAFF is making all-out efforts to prepare a national team to represent Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2034, he added.

Hammad Al-Balawi, head of the bid committee for the 2034 World Cup at the Saudi Football Federation, revealed the Kingdom will become the first country to host the tournament alone in its new format.

According to Al-Balawi, the authorities have the full support of Saudi Arabian leadership for the bid.

He went on to announce that the opening and final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2034 will be held in Riyadh, while fans will have to travel a distance of no more than two hours to commute between stadiums.

A day earlier, The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) revealed details of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious bid to host the largest-ever FIFA World Cup in a single country.

The bid book, submitted at a FIFA ceremony in Paris, outlines Saudi Arabia’s plans and infrastructure projects for the tournament.

The official bid slogan “Growing. Together.” has received full support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The bid book highlights Saudi Arabia’s strategy to successfully stage the FIFA World Cup, featuring five proposed host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM.