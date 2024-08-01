Saudi Arabia outlines five cities for FIFA World Cup 2034

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has revealed details of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious bid to host the largest-ever FIFA World Cup in a single country.

The bid book, submitted at a FIFA ceremony in Paris, outlines Saudi Arabia’s plans and infrastructure projects for the tournament.

The official bid slogan “Growing. Together.” has received full support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The bid book highlights Saudi Arabia’s strategy to successfully stage the FIFA World Cup, featuring five proposed host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM.

The five host cities will feature 15 advanced stadiums, including 11 new planned stadiums. Riyadh will host 8 stadiums, including the new King Salman Stadium, which will accommodate over 92,000 spectators and host the opening and final matches.

Additionally, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium in Riyadh will feature triple-tiered stands and a stunning view of one of the Tuwaiq cliffs, with an innovative, futuristic design. The refurbished King Fahad Sports City Stadium in Riyadh will accommodate over 70,000 spectators.

In Jeddah, the new Jeddah Central Development Stadium will feature an architectural design inspired by local heritage, while the coastal King Abdullah Sports City Stadium will be inspired by the coral reefs of the Red Sea. In Al Khobar, the Aramco Stadium will be situated on the Arabian Gulf coast with a design inspired by the sea.

In Abha, King Khalid University Stadium will undergo temporary expansion to accommodate over 45,000 spectators during the tournament. NEOM Stadium, situated within THE LINE project, will provide an unprecedented experience, running entirely on renewable energy.

The hosting plan includes 10 other locations for training camps, leveraging the Kingdom’s diverse geography. Saudi Arabia will have over 230,000 rooms across the five host cities, meeting FIFA requirements. A total of 132 training venues across 15 cities are proposed, including 72 stadiums for Base Camp Training Sites.

The bid book outlines 10 proposed FIFA Fan Festival sites, with FIFA selecting one site in each host city. Locations include King Salman Park in Riyadh, Jeddah Waterfront, Al Bihar square in Abha, the marina within THE LINE in NEOM, and King Abdullah Park in Al Khobar.

On the occasion of the bid book publication, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, expressed gratitude to the Leadership for their unwavering support of the Kingdom’s sports sector, and to the Crown Prince for his continuous guidance and empowerment regarding Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034 bid.

Prince Abdulaziz said: “Together, we are working towards making Saudi Arabia’s dream of hosting the FIFA World Cup a reality, as outlined in our official bid book. These plans will combine our rich football heritage with our deep passion for the game and will ensure Saudi Arabia’s success as the first nation to host a 48-team tournament in one country.”

Yasser Al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), described the bid book submission and the unveiling of Saudi Arabia’s plans to host the world’s most important football tournament as a significant historical moment for the country, marking a natural step in the development of Saudi Arabia’s football and sports sectors. He expressed hope that the Kingdom’s comprehensive plans to host the FIFA World Cup would excite football fans worldwide and inspire future generations.

An official SAFF delegation led by Prince Abdulaziz officially submitted the bid book at the FIFA ceremony in Paris on Monday, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s strong desire to contribute to the growth of football and inviting sports fans from around the world to participate in this historic event.