Bahrain National Guard Commander calls on COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to army’s media wing, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.

COAS said that Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.

COAS emphasized upon the importance of collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and promoting peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan for its efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan Army. He reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Pakistan in defence and security domains.

Earlier, Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, at Air Headquarters on Thursday

Read more: Bahrain National Guard Commander calls on Air Chief

During the meeting, various areas of shared interest aimed at bolstering government-to-government cooperation in the realm of emerging technologies emphasis on drone technology, and collaboration within the Cyber and Networking domains were discussed. The Air Chief stressed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between both nations.

The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary praised the exceptional professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and the remarkable progress achieved by it.