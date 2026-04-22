MANAMA: The Bahraini government has decided to revoke the citizenship of individuals it considers security threats.

According to the state-run Bahrain News Agency, the Amir of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Wednesday ordered a review of the citizenship status of individuals deemed a threat to national security, amid heightened regional tensions and an intensified domestic security crackdown.

The king instructed authorities to take immediate action against those accused of “betraying the nation or undermining its security and stability,” including the revocation of Bahraini citizenship for individuals considered “not deserving” of it.

“The situation is still delicate,” the king was quoted as saying.

The decision comes as the wider Middle East continues to experience instability linked to ongoing regional conflict dynamics. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and has previously reported missile and drone incidents during recent regional escalations.

Authorities in the island kingdom have also carried out detentions during the conflict period, as officials continue what they describe as measures to safeguard national security.

The announcement signals a further tightening of internal security policies as regional tensions remain high.

Earlier on Monday, United Arab Emirates authorities said they arrested members of an Iran-linked group allegedly plotting “terrorist” acts in the country, attempting to recruit Emiratis and funnel funds to “suspicious” foreign entities.

The arrests came as Gulf states clamped down on cells linked to Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah after Tehran struck its Gulf neighbours in the ongoing Middle East war.

Before a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran took effect, the UAE had borne the brunt of Tehran’s attacks, weathering more Iranian strikes than any other country, though most were intercepted.

“The State Security Department announced the dismantling of a terrorist organisation and the arrest of its members,” it said, adding they were “planning systematic terrorist and sabotage operations” in the UAE.