Bahrain reaffirms nationalisation policy with stricter compliance

Ministry of Labour in Bahrain has reiterated that the employment of Bahraini nationals remains compulsory across all companies and institutions operating within the Kingdom. Sector-specific quotas continue to apply, reflecting the requirements of different industries and the availability of qualified Bahraini talent.

In a written response to Member of Parliament Munir Sarour, Bahrain Labour Minister Yousif Khalaf confirmed that the ministry continues to oversee compliance with nationalisation quotas across various sectors. The Labour Market Regulatory Authority is responsible for monitoring implementation through automated electronic tracking systems.

The ministry warned that companies failing to meet the required Bahraini employment ratio will be subject to an additional fee of BD 500 for each foreign work permit issued. Compliance with nationalisation targets is also a prerequisite for participation in government tenders.

Officials noted that several businesses have already achieved Bahraini workforce representation levels of between 80 and 90 per cent, reflecting the increasing competitiveness and capability of local talent within the labour market.

For small enterprises employing up to five foreign workers, nationalisation requirements will be enforced when applying for additional foreign labour permits.

The ministry also highlighted ongoing wage support schemes designed to encourage the recruitment of Bahrain nationals. These include salary support of 70 per cent in the first year, 50 per cent in the second year, and 30 per cent in the third year of employment.

Revised salary support caps have been set at BD 800 for university graduates, BD 600 for diploma holders, and BD 450 for individuals with high school education or below.

In addition, the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) continues to provide specialised employment support programmes for engineers, law graduates, doctors, dentists, and freelance professionals. These initiatives form part of broader efforts to enhance Bahraini participation in the private sector workforce.