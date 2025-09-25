Bahrain sends relief goods for Pakistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received emergency humanitarian assistance from its brotherly country Bahrain to support communities affected by devastating floods.

A Bahraini Boeing 707F aircraft arrived carrying relief goods, including 392 tents, 13 electric generators, 65 water purification pumps, 1,660 blankets, and 3,180 plastic mats.

The consignment also contained 416 food packages.

Authorities confirmed that the distribution of relief items will soon begin in the flood-hit areas.

Officials described Bahrain’s relief package as a shining example of the enduring friendship and solidarity between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces.

The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

Meanwhile, the water level constantly rising in Indus River at Kotri Barrage has been in medium flood, while the river has been in low flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Floodwater has submerged low lying areas of Sehwan and Manjhand, and entered in dozens of villages forcing people to move from their homes.

The river’s water being seen on both sides of the railway track and there are apprehensions that the water could affect the track.

Indus River has been in medium flood at Kotri Barrage as the water inflow reading has crossed above four lac to 4,07,214 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,80,159 cusecs.