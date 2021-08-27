Bahrain’s travel entry procedures updated keeping up with Covid status

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) of Bahrain has introduced new measures in the entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport for international passengers to be in effect starting from August 29.

The vaccination certificates issued by the countries, whose passengers are allowed entry via visa-on-arrival, are accepted.

With few new changes, including a mandatory PCR test on the fifth day of the stay, all the previously laid out procedures will continue to be in effect.

All the passengers flying in from the Red List countries, even those who have transited those countries at any point in the last 14 days, are prohibited from entering.

Pakistan is amongst the travel red-list of countries that include Georgia, Ukraine, Malawi, Mozambique, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Namibia, Mexico, Tunisia, Iran, South Africa, Indonesia, Iraq, Philippines, Panama, Malaysia, Uganda, the Dominican Republic, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam.

However, the Bahraini nationals and passengers holding a valid residence visa arriving from a red list country are exempted from the above restriction.

They need to furnish an approved PCR test certificate with a QR Code that was conducted 48 hours before their departure.

Additionally, they must get two more PCR tests (costing PKR10,642.82 for both) done, taking place on arrival and on the 10th day of their stay. These passengers will also observe a quarantine for 10 days in their own homes or at a licensed quarantine facility that the National Health Regulatory Authority has approved.

The proof of a pre-paid booking in their name at a quarantine facility or proof of their residence before their departure to Bahrain must also be established, unless you are younger than 6 years. The cost of the PCR test can be paid through the "BeAware Bahrain" mobile app in addition to the platforms at the airport that permit payment in cash or electronically by credit cards.