Bahrain work visa 2025: A complete guide for expats

Bahrain, a dynamic and rapidly growing nation in the Gulf region, continues to attract expats seeking better job opportunities, tax-free salaries, and a high standard of living.

With flourishing industries including construction, hospitality, healthcare, education, finance, and oil & gas, Bahrain remains open and welcoming to skilled and semi-skilled workers from around the world.

If you’re planning to work in Bahrain in 2025, it’s essential to understand the Bahrain Work Visa process, including eligibility, types of visas, application steps, and post-arrival requirements. This guide breaks it down in simple, easy-to-understand English.

Types of Bahrain Work Visas (2025)

Standard work visa (Employment Visa):

Issued to foreign nationals employed by companies in Bahrain. Allows residency and legal employment for the contract duration.

Temporary work visa:

For short-term assignments or contracts lasting less than one year.

Specialist (master) visa:

For highly skilled professionals in fields such as healthcare, IT, finance, or engineering. Requires strong qualifications and experience.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, you must:

Have a confirmed job offer from a registered company in Bahrain.

Match the job role with relevant qualifications and experience.

Pass a health check and have no criminal record.

Hold a passport valid for at least 6 months.

Be sponsored by a licensed Bahraini employer approved by the LMRA (Labour Market Regulatory Authority).

Documents Required

Employee:

Passport copy

Passport-size photo

Signed job contract

Educational/professional certificates

Medical fitness certificate

Police clearance certificate (if required)

Employer:

Company’s commercial registration copy

Proof of business address

Job description and salary details

Completed LMRA application form

Visa application fee payment

Step-by-step process

Step 1: Receive a job offer

Secure employment from a Bahrain-based company. The employer must be registered with LMRA.

Step 2: Employer submits application

Your employer applies for your work permit via the LMRA portal, uploads required documents, and pays the fee.

Step 3: Medical examination

You must undergo a medical test at an approved Gulf Health Council clinic in your home country. This includes infectious disease screening and overall health assessment.

Step 4: Visa approval

Once verified, the LMRA issues your work visa electronically. This includes job title, employer info, visa duration, and residency permission.

Step 5: Travel to Bahrain

You may either travel directly with the e-visa or visit your nearest Bahrain embassy/consulate for visa stamping, depending on your nationality.

Step 6: Post-arrival registration

Take another medical exam at a government-approved facility.

Submit biometric data (fingerprints).

Obtain your CPR (Central Population Registry) Card, Bahrain’s national ID for residents.

CPR Card Uses

Open a bank account

Rent housing

Access public healthcare

Legally work and reside in Bahrain

Visa Validity and Renewal

Work visas are generally valid for 1 or 2 years.

They are renewable as long as your employment continues.