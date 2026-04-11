Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – April 11, 2026

Karachi/Manama, April 11, 2026:– The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 739.60 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today according to major currency exchanges. The rate has remained steady near this level over the past week, showing only minor fluctuations within the broader gradual softening trend that has defined the pair since the temporary high of 745.46 PKR recorded on January 24.

The exchange rate has eased progressively in recent months: 743.48 PKR (Dec 13), 743.46 PKR (Dec 20), 743.03 PKR (Dec 27), 742.92 PKR (Jan 03), 742.76 PKR (Jan 10), 742.53 PKR (Jan 17), 741.86 PKR (Feb 07), 741.68 PKR (Feb 14), 741.38 PKR (Feb 21), 741.04 PKR (late Feb–early March), 740.56 PKR (mid-March), 739.30 PKR (late March), and now holding around 739.60 PKR. This steady but modest decline continues to reflect the relative weakness of the Pakistani rupee against the stable, dollar-pegged Bahraini dinar amid differing economic conditions and ongoing regional uncertainties.

The Bahraini dinar remains firmly fixed to the US dollar at the longstanding rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy upheld by the Central Bank of Bahrain since 2001. This peg provides a high degree of predictability and low volatility, with the dinar’s value moving closely in line with the dollar and responding primarily to global oil price trends and Bahrain’s fiscal position. The Pakistani rupee, managed under a floating regime by the State Bank of Pakistan, is more sensitive to domestic inflation trends, trade and current account balances, foreign exchange reserve levels, external debt dynamics, remittance inflows, and occasional policy interventions.

The ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, now well into its second month since it escalated on February 28, 2026, continues to influence regional markets. Repeated strikes on infrastructure, missile and drone exchanges, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have caused significant swings in global oil prices, with Brent crude frequently trading well above $110 per barrel due to supply concerns and shipping risks. These developments have amplified inflationary pressures and currency strains across import-dependent economies like Pakistan, while also testing economic stability in Gulf states including Bahrain.

At the current rate of 739.60 PKR, the weaker dinar (in PKR terms) generates several cross-border economic effects, further shaped by the regional conflict. Bahraini exporters benefit from a marginal price advantage in international markets, while Pakistani goods such as textiles, rice, and agricultural products become slightly more expensive for Bahraini buyers. In Pakistan, the reduced rupee cost of any available Bahraini or Gulf energy imports offers only partial relief against the dominant oil price shock and broader energy supply disruptions. Remittances from the large Pakistani workforce in Bahrain continue to lose purchasing power in rupee terms compared with stronger-dinar periods, adding pressure on household budgets during this time of elevated living costs. Pakistani exporters targeting the Bahraini market may find their products marginally more price-competitive, although overall trade volumes face challenges from logistics disruptions, Gulf instability, and reduced regional demand caused by the ongoing conflict.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Its dollar peg has kept it among the world’s highest-valued currencies; it is denoted by BD or ب.د. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (coins discontinued). It is commonly represented as ₨ or Rs and remains subject to volatility driven by macroeconomic conditions and external shocks such as the Iran conflict.