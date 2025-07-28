Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 28, 2025

Karachi/Manama, July 28, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 756.67 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, showing a slight decline from 759.88 PKR on July 22, according to leading currency exchanges.

BHD to PKR- Latest Updates

This follows a strong upward trend from 755.64 PKR on July 19, 754.38 PKR on July 14, and 753.22 PKR last week, with earlier rates of 751.86 PKR on June 30, 751.94 PKR on June 26, and 751.23 PKR on June 23, building on a 0.88% increase from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 reflect the dinar’s ongoing strength, influenced by Bahrain’s economic stability and Pakistan’s currency movements.

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by contrasting monetary frameworks. The BHD, pegged at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains stable, linked to global USD trends and Bahrain’s oil-based economy. Rising oil prices and fiscal reforms bolster its value. Conversely, the PKR, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, fluctuates due to inflation, trade deficits, and reserve levels, contributing to its volatility.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s adjustment to 756.67 PKR holds key economic implications. For Bahrain, a slightly weaker dinar may improve export competitiveness while keeping Pakistani imports like textiles affordable for consumers. For Pakistan, the reduced cost of Bahraini imports, particularly petroleum, could ease inflation pressures. Meanwhile, remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain retain significant value, supporting local incomes, and exporters may continue to benefit in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s most valuable currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely used but prone to economic fluctuations.