Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 7, 2025

Karachi/Manama, July 07, 2025 – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 753.22 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, aligning with last week’s closing rate, according to data from major currency exchanges.

This follows a stable trend from 751.86 PKR on June 30, with intermediate rates of 751.94 PKR on June 26 and 751.23 PKR on June 23, reflecting a steady climb from 744.79 PKR on June 8. The 0.88% increase over the first half of June, supported by rates of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13, highlights Bahrain’s economic resilience amid Pakistan’s currency fluctuations.

Valuation Criteria

The exchange rate between the Bahraini Dinar and Pakistani Rupee is influenced by distinct monetary frameworks. The BHD is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy upheld by the Central Bank of Bahrain since 2001, linking its value to global USD trends and Bahrain’s oil-based economy. Rising oil prices and fiscal reforms strengthen the dinar’s stability. The PKR, managed under a float regime by the State Bank of Pakistan, fluctuates due to inflation, trade deficits, and reserve levels, making it more volatile compared to the BHD.

Economic Impact

The Bahraini Dinar’s steady rate at 753.22 PKR maintains current economic dynamics between Bahrain and Pakistan. For Bahrain, a stable dinar supports affordable imports like Pakistani textiles and agricultural goods, benefiting consumers, though it may limit export competitiveness. For Pakistan, the consistent rate keeps the cost of Bahraini imports, such as petroleum, steady, avoiding inflationary spikes. Pakistani expatriates’ remittances from Bahrain retain their value, bolstering household incomes, while exporters may continue to find a market edge in Bahrain due to the PKR’s relative weakness.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it is one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR remains widely used but is prone to volatility due to economic pressures.