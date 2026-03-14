Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Mar. 14, 2026

Karachi/Manama, March 14, 2026: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 739.61 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today according to major currency exchanges. This marks a noticeable drop from the 741.04 PKR level that held through late February and early March, accelerating the gradual weakening observed since the January high of 745.46 PKR.

Recent weeks have seen the rate slide from 741.38 PKR (Feb 21) to 741.04 PKR (Feb 28–early March) and now lower, reflecting heightened pressures on the Pakistani rupee amid regional turmoil.

The ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, which escalated dramatically in late February 2026 with large-scale airstrikes, leadership targeting, and retaliatory actions, has triggered severe disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and broader Gulf energy flows. Iran has imposed blockades and attacked shipping, halting a significant portion of global crude and LNG exports. Oil prices have surged sharply—Brent crude briefly approached $120 per barrel before partial recoveries—creating one of the largest energy supply shocks in recent history. This has driven global inflation fears, commodity volatility, and currency stresses in import-dependent emerging markets.

Bahrain, as a small but strategically located Gulf economy heavily tied to oil revenues and the US dollar peg (fixed at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001), faces direct exposure to the conflict. Strikes have targeted regional infrastructure, including in Bahrain, leading to supply shortages, damaged facilities, and economic contraction forecasts in the double digits for some Gulf states if disruptions persist. The dinar’s stability has been tested by these shocks, though the dollar peg provides a buffer against immediate devaluation. Pakistan, meanwhile, is acutely vulnerable: as a major oil importer with limited reserves, the country has already implemented sweeping austerity measures—including fuel rationing, school closures, four-day government workweeks, and border restrictions—due to skyrocketing import costs and currency pressure. The rupee has come under additional strain as higher dollar-denominated oil bills exacerbate trade deficits, reserve drawdowns, and inflation.

The Bahraini dinar’s fixed peg to the US dollar continues to ensure long-term predictability, with movements tied closely to USD performance, global oil trends, and Bahrain’s fiscal health amid the war. The Pakistani rupee, managed via a floating regime by the State Bank of Pakistan, remains far more sensitive to these external shocks: surging energy import costs, inflation spikes, reserve pressures, remittance value erosion, and broader emerging-market capital outflows.

At 739.61 PKR the weaker dinar (in PKR terms) produces several tangible cross-border effects amplified by the conflict. Bahraini exporters gain some price advantage internationally, while Pakistani goods—textiles, rice, produce—become more expensive for Bahraini buyers amid regional instability. In Pakistan, the lower rupee price of any remaining Bahraini-origin energy imports offers limited relief against the dominant oil shock, though overall fuel and power costs have soared, fueling inflation and austerity. Remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain lose substantial purchasing power in rupee terms compared to stronger-dinar periods, hitting household budgets harder during the energy crisis. Pakistani exporters to Bahrain may find slightly improved price competitiveness, but trade volumes face severe headwinds from logistics disruptions, Gulf instability, and demand contraction.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Its dollar peg keeps it among the world’s most valuable currencies (BD or ب.د). The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (coins discontinued). Represented as ₨ or Rs, it continues to face volatility from macroeconomic strains and external shocks like the current Iran conflict.