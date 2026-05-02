Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 2, 2026

Karachi/Manama – May 2, 2026 The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) held steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, trading at 738.18 PKR per dinar in the interbank market.

This minor adjustment from recent levels underscores the relative stability in the currency pair amid ongoing economic developments in both countries.

The BHD/PKR exchange rate is derived through the interbank foreign exchange market. Bahrain maintains a fixed peg of its dinar to the US Dollar at approximately 1 BHD = 2.65957 USD (or 1 USD = 0.376 BHD), managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This provides strong stability to the BHD.

The Pakistani Rupee operates on a managed floating system, where the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) intervenes as needed to manage volatility. The cross rate (BHD to PKR) is calculated by linking both currencies through the USD:

BHD/PKR Rate ≈ (USD/PKR Rate) ÷ (USD/BHD Rate)

Today’s rate of 738.18 PKR per BHD reflects current USD/PKR levels and Bahrain’s firm peg. Mid-market rates from global platforms show slight variations depending on buy/sell spreads and transfer methods.

Economic Impact

The stability in the BHD/PKR pair is positive for the large Pakistani expatriate community in Bahrain, ensuring more predictable remittance inflows to Pakistan. It also supports bilateral trade, investment, and travel by reducing currency risk for businesses and individuals.

For Pakistan, a relatively stable rate against a strong Gulf currency helps ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves and supports import financing. However, any significant weakening of the PKR could increase the cost of remittances in local terms or affect competitiveness. Bahrain’s oil-backed, diversified economy and USD peg continue to anchor the dinar’s strength.

Analysts note that global factors — such as oil prices, US interest rates, and Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators — will remain key drivers for future movements in this pair.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is one of the world’s strongest and highest-valued currencies. Introduced in 1965 and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain, it is divided into 1,000 fils and symbolized as .د.ب or BD. Its fixed peg to the USD has helped maintain long-term stability.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized as ₨ or Rs, has served as Pakistan’s official currency since 1947. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are rarely used now), the PKR reflects the country’s dynamic economic conditions, including trade balances, remittances, and fiscal policies.

This steady exchange rate highlights the complementary economic ties between the two nations and offers a reliable benchmark for stakeholders.