Karachi/Manama – May 21, 2025: Bahraini Dinar (BHD) remained constant with respect to the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, as the exchange rate remained constant at 747.79 PKR, in accordance with the recent interbank market rates.

This is a result of the general economic conditions of the two currencies, especially the fixed exchange rate regime of Bahrain and Pakistan’s concerted efforts towards economic stability.

Valuation Process

The exchange rate of Bahraini Dinar-Pakistani Rupees is fixed in the interbank market, where the major banks exchange currencies. The BHD is highly valued relative to the U.S. dollar (USD) peg. The Central Bank of Bahrain, since 2001, has kept the exchange rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, which keeps the BHD stable against major currencies, indirectly pegged currencies to the USD, like the PKR.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has a managed float regime, where State Bank of Pakistan intervenes to manage abnormal currency fluctuations. Bahraini Dinar (BHD) exchange rate against the PKR is derived by applying USD/PKR exchange rate and fixed BHD/USD peg. If 1 USD is approximately equal to 280 PKR, the value of BHD in PKR can be found by dividing the rate of PKR/USD with the rate of BHD/USD (280 ÷ 0.376 ≈ 747.79 PKR). This rate is verified in real-time by currency websites and financial institutions such as Wise and Coinbase as of May 17, 2025.

Economic Impact

The stability of the Pakistani Rupee against the Bahraini Dinar has significant trade, remittance, and tourism implications for Bahrain and Pakistan. With so many Pakistani expatriates living in Bahrain, a stable exchange ensures the continued flow of remittances, thus assisting Pakistani families relying on such inflows. Additionally, with a stable exchange rate, trade is easier for companies, particularly in industries like retail and construction, where Pakistani labor and Bahraini companies partner.

For Pakistan, a stable Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) would be complementing its overall process of economic stabilization, particularly in the face of vulnerabilities such as inflation and foreign debt. Nevertheless, PKR value is prone to domestic indicators, including political stability and reserves of foreign exchange, and these would determine possible future fluctuations. Bahrain’s economy, backed by its tie to the United States Dollar (USD) and ongoing fiscal reforms to limit its reliance on oil, is poised to maintain the strength of the BHD, hence ensuring long-term stability of the exchange rate of the BHD/PKR.

Both tourists and investors find this stability to their advantage. Pakistani travelers to Bahrain can plan better, and Bahraini investors investing in Pakistan’s expanding markets have less currency risk. Analysts warn that economic trends globally, like movements in U.S. monetary policy or movements in oil prices, can indirectly affect the value of the PKR because Pakistan is so import-reliant.

Currency Overview

Since 1965, the currency of Bahrain is The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), which is also subdivided into 1,000 fils. It is pegged to the United States Dollar (USD) and is one of the world’s highest-value currencies, symbolized by code BHD. The BHD is published by the Central Bank of Bahrain and only for domestic use, with no universal use for international transactions, thereby necessitating currency exchange when going abroad. Pakistani Rupee, abbreviated as ₨ or Rs, is the national currency of the country since 1947 when Pakistan came into being. It is handled by the State Bank of Pakistan and is sub-divided into 100 paisa, though paisa coins are not in circulation anymore. PKR is extensively accepted in the entire country, including big cities such as Karachi, and rural regions. However, similar to the Bahraini Dinar (BHD), it is not widely accepted outside the country, and having to convert is required for international transactions.