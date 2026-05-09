Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 9, 2026

Karachi/Manama – May 9, 2026: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) continues to show stability against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, with the exchange rate recorded at 738.34 PKR per dinar in the interbank and mid-market segments.

This marginal movement reflects ongoing calm in the currency pair amid steady economic conditions in the Gulf and Pakistan’s efforts to manage rupee volatility.

The BHD/PKR rate is determined in the global foreign exchange market, primarily through the interbank channel. The Bahraini Dinar is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 1 BHD = 2.65957 USD (or 1 USD ≈ 0.376 BHD), a long-standing policy maintained by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This peg anchors the dinar’s value and limits fluctuations.

The Pakistani Rupee follows a managed floating regime, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) actively monitoring and intervening when necessary. The cross rate is calculated as:

BHD/PKR ≈ (USD/PKR rate) ÷ (USD/BHD rate)

Today’s level of 738.34 PKR per BHD aligns with prevailing USD/PKR quotes and Bahrain’s firm peg. Slight differences may appear across platforms due to buy/sell spreads, transaction types, or service fees.

Economic Impact

The near-steady rate benefits the sizable Pakistani expatriate workforce in Bahrain by providing predictability for remittances sent home. Stable inflows support household incomes and Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

For bilateral trade and investment, the consistency reduces currency risk, encouraging smoother business dealings in sectors such as construction, manpower supply, and retail. Pakistani travelers and importers also gain from more reliable planning.

While the BHD’s strength remains supported by Bahrain’s diversified, oil-influenced economy, the PKR’s trajectory will continue to depend on Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, including inflation, reserves, and external balances.

Currency Background

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), symbolized as .د.ب or BD, is one of the world’s most valuable currencies. Introduced in 1965 and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain, it is divided into 1,000 fils and benefits greatly from its USD peg.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized as ₨ or Rs, has been Pakistan’s official currency since 1947. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa, it serves as the backbone of the national economy, influenced by trade, remittances, and fiscal policies.