Resolution seeking ban on social media sites on Senate agenda

ISLAMABAD: A resolution moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, a former member of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), seeking a ban on major social media platforms has been placed on the Senate agenda for its meeting on March 4, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the resolution – a copy of which is available with ARY News, Senator Bahramand Tangi sought a ban on major social media platforms – Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram, X and Youtube – “in order to save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects”.

“Cognizant of the fact that social media platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country; Acknowledging the fact that these platforms are being used for promotion of norms against our religion and culture, creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion,” the resolution stated.

The Senator, in his resolution, expressed concern over the use of such platforms against the “interests of the country through negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan”.

He observed that such platforms were being used by vested interests for spreading fake news about various issues and try to create and promote fake leadership in the country to hoodwink the young generation.

“The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the Government to put a ban on Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter (X) and Youtube in order to save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects,” it concluded.

Following a backlash by citizens, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – in a statement – said it has terminated Senator Tangi’s basic membership of the party for violating the party discipline and not responding to a show-cause notice issued to him over his silence on a resolution seeking a delay in the February 8 polls.

Taking to X, Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said: “Many journalists misrepresenting him [Bahramand Tangi] as PPP but absolutely correct in stating he was not only expelled but even basic PPP membership cancelled much before this ridiculous resolution”.

The resolution came as X (formerly Twitter) is already inaccessible in Pakistan after internet services were shut down on the polling day, February 8.