Bail plea filed for PTI workers in Judicial Complex vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the anti-terrorism court seeking bail for PTI workers arrested for vandalism during Imran Khan’s court appearance, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI lawyers have filed post-arrest bail petition for 36 PTI workers arrested for alleged involvement in the incident.

The court, presided over by ATC Judge Raja Jawad Hassan, issued notice to the prosecution and summoned for arguments in the case on Tuesday.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until March 14.

The ATC had earlier granted interim bail to PTI leaders Shehzad Wasim and Raja Khurram Nawaz in vandalism case on Wednesday.

The Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier’s appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

