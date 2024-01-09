Local facilitators helped international conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif: Javed Latif

12.9 C
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Tuesday accused former military officials of facilitating an ‘international conspiracy’ to oust former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme Off the Record, the PML-N leader said that local facilitators helped international conspiracy hatched to oust former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

When asked about the names of the alleged facilitators, Javed Latif said they were former chiefs of army staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and Raheel Sharif and former director general Inter-Services Intelligence Faiz Hamid.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Saqib Nisar-led Supreme Court bench on July 28, 2017 under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan, which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ (honest and righteous).

Later, the PML-N supremo accused the then- army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of toppling his government, pressuring the judiciary, and installing the government of PTI founder Imran Khan in the 2018 elections.

However, Nawaz Sharif at a homecoming rally after returning from self-exile said that he had “no desire for revenge.” He arrived in Pakistan after four years of living in self-imposed exile in London.

“I have no desire for revenge in my heart. I have only one desire in my heart — to see my people prospering,” the former premier said in his address to a charged crowd.

When asked from who the PML-N was demanding a level-playing field, Javed Latif said they were seeking it from decision-makers of the decision-making institutions – who according to him – issued decisions against the party.

