Bakhabar Savera: Dr Bilal Shams' discussion on hair loss treatments

Associate professor of Dermatology Dr. Syed Bilal Shams discusses effective treatment for baldness and he also guided related hair transplant procedure.

In a recent segment on ARY News’ program “Bakhabar Savera,” Dr. Shams revealed that while there are multiple causes of hair loss, genetics is the leading factor, making genetic assessment vital for treatment.

He further highlighted that practices such as women tightly braiding their hair or men wearing helmets and caps for long periods, along with conditions like anemia and hormonal imbalances, also play significant roles in hair loss.

During a question about the availability of donor hair from other individuals, Dr. Shams clarified that using someone else’s hair is not feasible. However, he noted that hair extensions can be applied when a hair transplant isn’t an option.

When asked about the safety of hair transplants, Dr. Shams emphasized that hair loss is often a long-term issue linked to the aging process. He stressed the importance of maintaining hair health and overall physical well-being over time.