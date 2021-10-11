“Officially a Khala!” says Aseefa as Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Choudhry welcome baby boy

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry on Monday welcomed a baby boy as the former’s sister and PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari made the announcement, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from her Twitter handle, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that she had officially become a maternal aunt.

Officially a Khala !!! Alhamdullilah !

❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/KN44zsPGKl — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) October 11, 2021



“Offcially a Khala!!! Alhamdullilah!,” she said while sharing a Twitter post from Bakhtawar in which the latter mentioned her husband, Mahmood Choudhry while announcing birth of a baby boy.

Bilawal Bhutto also announced the news from his Twitter handle saying that he has officially become a maternal uncle.



Late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary in January this year.

The nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar was held at Bilawal House, Karachi. The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

The guest count was kept limited to only 300 people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Her brother, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, shared pictures a sweet message on Twitter: “Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married.”

Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha’Allah! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MAn9wHvp2T — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 29, 2021

