Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, husband welcome second baby boy

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, announced the birth of her second baby boy on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Baktawar announced the good news on her Twitter account on Thursday.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our second baby boy,” she wrote.

In the tweet, Bakhtawat mentioned the date of birth of her second child as 5.10.2022. Bakhtawar’s elder son would turn one on October 10.

Bakhtawar Bhutto got engaged to Mahmood Chaudhry in November 2020, while the Nikkah was held on January 29, 2021. She gave birth to their son Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry on October 10, 2021.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and daughter to former two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

