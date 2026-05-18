Bakhtawar Mazhar shares BTS photos for her viral look in 'Dr Bahu'

Pakistani actress Bakhtawar Mazhar shared BTS of her preparation for her character of Saeeda Phoppo after her chemo treatment in ARY Digital drama Dr Bahu.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actor shared a heartfelt note alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos, offering audiences a glimpse into the emotional and physical process behind embodying the powerful role of Saeeda.

In her candid post, she revealed that her connection to the character was deeply personal. She further noted, “Having lost four close family members and a childhood friend to cancer and two young cousins bravely fighting it, I was extremely mindful”.

She continued and added that her foremost aim was to preserve authenticity not just in physical appearance, but in portraying the emotional realities experienced by cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

Bakhtawar also praised the creative team behind the project, crediting writer Sanam Zaryab for crafting the story with “tenderness and thoughtfulness.” She also appreciated the director Mehreen Jabbar for her “clarity and sensitivity” in handling the delicate subject matter.

Bakhtawar Mazhar earns praise for bravely embracing bald look in Dr Bahu

She also acknowledged cinematographer Tayyab Shah for capturing Saeeda’s journey with honesty without diminishing either her physical and emotional pain or her sense of humour. Calling herself “a director’s actor,” Bakhtawar humbly credited Jabbar and her team for any praise her scenes have received.

While ending her caption, she also thanked Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Hajra Yamin, Kubra Khan, Noor-i-Sahar, and “the amazing makeup team of Fayyaz, Azeem, and Arbaaz”.

The actor’s moving portrayal has resonated strongly with audiences nationwide, with many praising the sensitivity, realism, and compassion she brought to a role that carries profound emotional weight. Her performance has emerged not only as a standout dramatic turn but also as a reminder of the power of storytelling handled with empathy and care.