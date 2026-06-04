The official website for Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai has released the main trailer for Part 2, giving fans a fresh look at the upcoming continuation while also confirming that all 12 episodes will drop globally on Netflix on June 18, 2026.

The trailer doesn’t just lean on its usual intensity and over-the-top martial arts energy, it also highlights the new musical direction for this installment, pairing the visuals with opening theme “MUSASHI” by rock band Chevon and ending theme “KATANA” performed by J SOUL BROTHERS III.

Chevon, a three-member rock group formed in 2021, makes its anime debut here after officially stepping into the major label scene in 2026. The band’s vocalist reflects on how deeply the Baki-Dou universe resonated with them, particularly the Musashi Miyamoto storyline and its raw, almost unsettling portrayal of willpower and inner conflict.

For the group, this collaboration marks a milestone moment, bringing their first anime tie-in track into one of the most physically intense franchises in modern anime.

On the other side, J SOUL BROTHERS III, the long-running dance and vocal unit under LDH JAPAN, also step into anime territory for the first time with this project. Their ending theme focuses heavily on the symbolism of the katana, building its tone around tension, silence before combat, and the sudden burst of violence that defines the series’ core identity. The group describes the track as an attempt to translate the atmosphere of duels into sound rather than simply delivering a typical ending song.

Based on Keisuke Itagaki’s long-running Baki manga franchise, Baki-Dou continues its legacy of extreme martial arts storytelling that has evolved across multiple installments since 1991. The anime adaptation is directed by Toshiki Hirano at TMS Entertainment, with a returning creative team handling series composition, character design, and music.

Part 2 continues the storyline that began earlier in 2026, where the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto is resurrected through experimental science beneath modern Tokyo, setting the stage for a collision between historical myth and present-day fighters. Baki, Yujiro and other underground arena warriors are drawn once again into a brutal confrontation where strength, survival and legacy collide in unpredictable ways.