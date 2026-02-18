Baki’s back and bigger than ever in BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai

Netflix is kicking off 2026 with a bang in anime series. BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai drops on February 26, picking up right where Baki Hanma left off. After his massive fight with his father, the underground fighting scene is kind of directionless.

Now a new player arrives: the legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi. He’s back, and he’s not just swinging swords—he’s challenging fighters in ways that shake the whole arena.

Old favorites return too. Doppo Orochi, Jack Hanma, Kaoru Hanayama—they’re all back, ready for fights that are as brutal as they are philosophical. Baki sits at the center, facing opponents who test his strength and mind. If you’ve seen Baki before, you know the action is ridiculous. Concrete shatters, bones bend in impossible ways, and somehow it all works. That’s the Baki style.

The season stays close to Keisuke Itagaki’s manga. Musashi isn’t just a fighter; he’s a philosophical anchor, pushing modern combatants with old-school tactics and ideas. His clashes with Baki build some of the season’s biggest moments. The fights are hyper-stylized, extreme, and very loud.

At the same time, Netflix is setting up Baki Rahen, the next installment. Jack Hanma’s physical evolution, the Hanma family storylines, and the fallout from Musashi’s return will take center stage next. This keeps the series balancing historical battles and character-driven arcs.

February 26 is the big day. Fans can expect raw combat, insane martial arts, and Baki’s hyper-violent world brought back to life. It’s loud, chaotic, and unapologetically Baki. The fights are over the top. The philosophy is there. And the characters? They’re bigger than life, just like the series has always promised.

With its return, BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai cements itself as one of Netflix’s most explosive anime events of 2026.