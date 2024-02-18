Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala, gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE: Amir Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Amir alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighbourhood on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in a residential society near Thokar Niaz Beg as armed assailant opened fire on Balaj Tipu, who recently joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), killing him on the spot.

Two other individuals sustained bullet wounds during the gunfire, as confirmed by the police. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect was also killed in retaliatory firing by Tipu’s gunmen.

The police said they are diligently examining the circumstances leading to the attack and the possible motives behind it.

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir – alias Tipu Truckanwala – who was also shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal airport in 2010.

The death of Balaj may trigger another chapter of bloody enmity which had started with the murder of his grandfather, Billa Truckanwala, in 1994.