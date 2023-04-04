Balloting for govt’s hajj scheme postponed

The balloting for government Hajj Scheme has been postponed which was scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, new date for balloting will be announced later.

Earlier, the federal government decided to extend the date for receiving applications under the regular Hajj scheme till Sunday while the date for sponsorship Hajj scheme was extended till April 9th.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson, the decision to this effect was taken keeping in view the difficulties confronted by overseas Pakistanis in sending their remittances.

He said the overseas Pakistanis have to send amount to the dollar account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs through TT or wire transfer, while the applicant or any of his relative will have to maintain liaison with the concerned bank for verification and processing of the remitted amount.

