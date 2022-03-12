Baloch leader Yar Muhammad Rind to meet Asif Zardari today

ISLAMABAD: Estranged PTI leader from Balochistan Yar Muhammad Rind will meet today to former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political developments in country.

“Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind will hold a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at 6:00pm today at Zardari House,” sources said.

They will discuss the current political situation and the no-trust motion against the prime minister, according to sources.

It is to be noted that Yar Muhammad had resigned from the position of Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Balochistan’s Natural Resources, on March 2, 2022.

He has also relinquished the PTI provincial president’s office in the wake of difference with the party’s leadership.

The former president and Sardar Yar Muhammad reportedly discussed the current political scenario of the country, sources say.

According to sources, Yar Muhammad Rind was unhappy with the Federal Government and PTI leadership, thus he decided to resign from his position.

Sardar Rind had also met Zardari earlier amid the flurry of political activities with regard to the opposition’s no-confidence move against the government.

Last Friday Yar Muhammad Rind also met another opposition leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The meeting was also attended by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani.

They exchanged views on the matters related to the Centre and the regional situation of Balochistan province.

After the conclusion of the meeting with the PTI leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Rind is an experienced parliamentarian.

