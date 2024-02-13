Baloch Missing Students: IHC summons Caretaker PM on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Caretaker Prime Minister on Monday in missing Baloch students’ case, ARY News reported.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked during the case hearing that those found involved in enforced disappearances should be awarded double death penalty. “Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq should appear in person before the court on Monday at 10:00pm and explain the bench why a case should not be registered against him”, Justice Kayani said.

On the plea of the Assistant Attorney General seeking adjournment of the hearing Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said,” I am showing leniency that both DGs are not being summoned”.

AAG Usman Ghumman earlier told the court one of the 12 missing students has also been recovered. He said the Attorney General was not available today seeking adjournment of the case.

The court however, rejected the state lawyer’s request.

The IHC in a previous hearing had given February 13 (today) deadline to the federal government for recovery of the missing Baloch students.

The court in a written order had also summoned final report of all Baloch missing persons regarding their reaching to their homes.

“The court is not demanding statements on oath from the Prime Minister, Interior and Defence Secretaries and security institution for now. If the missing persons not recovered, statements on oath will be demanded and legal proceeding will be initiated,” the court order read.

Attorney General submitted a list of the Baloch students missing in enforced disappearances. The court was informed that 12 Baloch missing students’ cases have been unresolved.

The federal government assured the court that no person will be kidnapped or made forcefully disappeared in future.

The AG also assured that all missing persons will be recovered at any cost adding that the people involved in illegal activities will be brought to the court of law, the order read.

“These statements and actions are positive signals for the better future of Pakistan, which will provide justice to Balch families waiting for their missing dear ones for several years,” court said.

The court also referred the matter of the missing father of Sammi Deen Baloch, which has been missing for over a decade, as a test case to attorney general to get information from the state institutions with regard to his whereabouts, according to the court order.