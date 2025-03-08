Baloch Women: Pillars of Strength and Progress in Pakistan

Baloch women are a testament to resilience and achievement, not only serving as the pride of Balochistan but also as shining examples for the entire nation. They have shattered traditional barriers, demonstrating their capabilities across diverse fields, both within Pakistan and on the international stage.

Contrary to narratives that often focus on hardship, Baloch women are thriving in an environment where both federal and provincial governments are increasingly prioritizing gender equality, providing them with opportunities comparable to their male counterparts. This commitment to empowerment is reflected in the remarkable successes of Baloch women in various sectors.

The achievements of these women are truly inspiring. ASP Pari Gul Tareen, hailing from Pishin, exemplifies this success. A CSS officer who cleared the superior services examination in 2020, she is currently serving as the head of the Women and Juvenile Facilitation Centre in Quetta, dedicating herself to protecting and empowering vulnerable individuals.

The judiciary has also witnessed groundbreaking milestones. Justice Tahira Safdar’s appointment as the first-ever female Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court stands as a historic achievement, paving the way for future generations of women in law. Similarly, Batool Asadi, the pride of Balochistan, made history as the first female Assistant Commissioner of Quetta.

In the armed forces, Baloch women are breaking stereotypes and demonstrating their unwavering commitment to national security. Saira Batool’s distinction as the first female fighter pilot from Balochistan is a powerful symbol of courage and determination. Zakia Jamali’s pioneering role as the first female commissioned Naval officer further underscores the growing presence of Baloch women in the defense sector. PSP officer Shazia Sarwar, a Baloch lady from Bolan who served as DPO in Layya, Punjab, demonstrates strength and resilience, especially considering her home region has been targeted by terrorist elements.

It is crucial to recognize that the true representation of Baloch women lies in these stories of achievement and empowerment, not in the narratives propagated by terrorist organizations and their sympathizers. Women who have been exploited by such groups, or those who promote their agendas, do not reflect the aspirations and contributions of the vast majority of Baloch women.

Tragically, women are often targeted and manipulated by terrorist organizations like the BLA and BLF. The case of Mahrosh Baloch, the daughter of a suicide bomber, who remains in the custody of the BLA, highlights the vulnerability of women in conflict zones. Similarly, the exploitation of Mahal Baloch, who was allegedly used to transport a suicide jacket, demonstrates the cynical manipulation tactics employed by these groups.

The success stories of Pari Gul Tareen, Justice Tahira Safdar, Batool Asadi, Saira Batool, Zakia Jamali, and Shazia Sarwar, among countless others, paint a far more accurate picture of the strength, resilience, and ambition of Baloch women. Their contributions are invaluable, and their achievements are a source of inspiration for all of Pakistan. These women are not defined by the actions of extremists, but by their unwavering commitment to their communities and their nation.