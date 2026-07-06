Balochistan announces summer vacations for schools

QUETTA: The Balochistan School Education Department has announced a short summer vacations for government and private schools in the province’s cold regions.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary of School Education, schools in the cold areas will remain closed from July 18 to August 2.

The department said academic activities in both the cold and warm regions of the province will resume on August 3 following the end of the summer break.

The department has directed divisional directors, district education officers, school heads, and relevant administrators to ensure strict compliance with the schedule and to make all necessary arrangements for the timely resumption of classes after the holidays.

In its advisory, the department also appealed to parents, teachers, and students to plan their academic activities in line with the announced schedule so that the new academic session can begin in an organized and effective manner.

Earlier, a child was killed and four people were injured when the roof of a school building collapsed during a summer camp in the Baghbanpura area of Lahore on Thursday, rescue officials said.

Read more: Child dies, four injured as school roof collapses during summer camp in Lahore

Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred during renovation work at the school where a summer camp was underway and a number of children were present.

Following the collapse, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. One critically injured child later succumbed to injuries. He was identified as eight-year-old Abu Bakar.

The injured include workers identified as 35-year-old Khizar, 38-year-old Shakeel, 32-year-old Abdul Latif and 42-year-old Nazeer.

Officials said that other children present at the site were rescued safely. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.