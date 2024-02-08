Balochistan Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

QUETTA: The unofficial results of the elections for Balochistan Assembly’s 51 general seats, showed that candidates of different parties are leading on various constituencies. Here are the live results of Balochistan Assembly.

In a first complete results from Balochistan Assembly, PPP’s Mir Naseebullah emerged victorious from PB-9 Kohlo. He bagged 5842 votes followed by independent Zain Marri who could get only 3325 votes.

PB-1:

PB-2: PML-N’s Jaffer Khan is leading with 1730 votes against JUI-F’s Fazal Qadir who got 15587 votes

PB-3: Independent Moulana Noorullah is leading with 5818 votes against JUI-F’s Moulana Abdul Wasey who got 4023 votes

PB-4:

PB-5: PML-N’s Muhammad Khan is leading with 1538 against JUI-F’s Molvi Faizullah who secured 979 votes.

PB-6: JUI-F’s Sardar Yaha is leading with 1817 votes followed by Independent candidate Sardar Azam Tareen who bagged 1003 votes.

PB-7: Pk-Map’s Abdur Raheem is leading with 4247 votes against JUI-F’s Khalilur Rehman who bagged 3230 votes

PB-8:

PB-9: In a first complete results from Balochistan Assembly, PPP’s Mir Naseebullah emerged victorious, He bagged 5842 votes followed by independent Zain Marri who could get only 3325 votes.

PB-10: Jamhoori Wattan Party’s Mir Gahram Bugti is leading with 1,242 votes against PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti who bagged208 votes.

PB-11: BAP’s Tariq Khan Magsi is leading with 5691 votes against BNP’s Mir Murtaza Abbas who secured 663 votes

PB-12

PB-13

PB-14

PB-15

PB-16

PB-17: PPP’s Faisal Khan Jamali secured 11837 votes followed by BAP;s Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali with 6618 votes

PB-18

PB-19

PB-20

PB-21

PB-22

PB-23

PB-24: JI’s Hidayatur Rehman is leading with 2272 votes followed by Hamal Kalmiti with 1640 votes.

PB-25

PB-26

PB-27

PB-28

PB-29

PB-30

PB-31: JUI-F’s Nawab Aslam Raisani is leading with 196 votes against PPP’s Sardar Noor Ahmad Mangalzai with 167 votes.

PB-32

PB-33

PB-34

PB-35

PB-36

PB-37: JUI-F’s Haji Zahid Ali Raki is leading with 234 votes against Mir Mujibur Rehman Hasni with 176 votes.

PB-38

PB-39

PB-40

PB-41

PB-42

PB-43

PB-44

PB-45

PB-46

PB-47

PB-48: PK- Map candidate Amjad Tareen is leading with 523 votes followed by JUI-F’s 312 votes.

PB-49

PB-50

PB-51: ANP’s Asghar Khan is leading with 5147 votes against an independent Abdul Khaliq who secured 4676 votes