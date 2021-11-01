Balochistan Assembly’s speaker-elect admitted to Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Balochistan Assembly’s Speaker-elect Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Monday was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated, ARY News reported.

Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali, the chief organiser of the Balochistan Awami Party was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta and shifted to Karachi’s private hospital on Monday.

Jamali has yet to take an oath of office due to poor health, sources said.

Jamali was returned uncontested as the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday.

After the resignation of former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Bizenjo, an elected member of the provincial legislature from Awaran, also stepped down as the speaker of the assembly to contest the election for the top slot of the province.

Balochistan coalition partners decided to nominate him for the chief minister’s office and Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali as Speaker of the provincial assembly.

Jamali, a veteran politician of the province, earlier held the offices of the chief minister as well as the speaker of the provincial assembly during his long political career.

