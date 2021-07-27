Balochistan to ban entry in offices without vaccination from August

QUETTA: Balochistan will impose ban on entry in key government offices without vaccination from August, citing government spokesperson ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Provincial government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani in a media briefing here said that the entry in offices without vaccination, will be banned from August 1st.

The hospitals have been under stress owing to spike in COVID-19 cases in the fourth wave of the pandemic. “People from Balochistan used to visit Karachi and increasing cases in the port city would also have impact over Balochistan,” spokesperson said.

He apprehended that the Covid positivity rate in Balochistan could soar to 11 percent.

“In Makran region mostly Delta strain of coronavirus is spreading and in Gwadar 40 pct reported cases belong to Delta variant,” Shahwani said.

“People are avoiding to get vaccinated in the province. The government hospitals would overburden if the cases surged as the province have no private hospitals to share the caseload,” spokesperson said.

“The health system will collapse under the pressure of surging cases,” he said.

The administration has imposed lock-down in Gwadar and Kech districts after surge in cases, he said. ” Lock-down will also be imposed in Quetta if the coronavirus cases increased in the city,” he added.